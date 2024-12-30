Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Airtel Africa Plc ( (GB:AAF) ) has shared an announcement.

Airtel Africa Plc announced the purchase of 650,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buy-back program, with prices ranging from 111.90p to 114.00p. This initiative, executed by Barclays Capital Securities Limited, is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value, having already seen the purchase of over 1.8 million shares since the program’s commencement.

More about Airtel Africa Plc

Airtel Africa Plc operates in the telecommunications industry, offering mobile voice and data services as its primary products. The company focuses on the African market, providing connectivity solutions across various countries on the continent.

YTD Price Performance: -9.13%

Average Trading Volume: 3,349,553

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.17B

