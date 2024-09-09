Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa PLC has actively executed its share buy-back program by purchasing 1,141,700 of its ordinary shares through Citigroup Global Markets Limited. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 110.70p to 113.30p per share, with the aim to cancel the acquired shares. Since the beginning of the buy-back program on 1 March 2024, Airtel Africa has acquired a total of 50,556,828 shares at an average price of 111.43p each.

For further insights into GB:AAF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.