Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc has reported the purchase of 1,059,900 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buy-back program initiated on March 1, 2024, with the shares acquired at a volume weighted average price of 116.33 GBp. These shares will subsequently be cancelled, contributing to a total of 43,222,543 shares bought back by the company to date. The buy-back reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and is a continuation of the company’s announced plans.

