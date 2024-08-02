Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 277,827 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 113.62p, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program initiated on March 1, 2024. Since the start of the program, the company has acquired over 33 million shares, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This move by the leading telecommunications and mobile money service provider in Africa underscores its financial strategy and confidence in its business growth.

