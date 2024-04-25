Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has actively engaged in its share buy-back program, purchasing 147,670 ordinary shares at a cost ranging between 108.90 GBp and 110.00 GBp per share, with the intention of cancelling them. Since announcing the program on March 1, 2024, the company has acquired over 12 million shares at an average price of 98.99 GBp, signaling a robust buy-back strategy. Airtel Africa continues to position itself as a leading telecom and mobile money services provider in 14 African countries.

