Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has reported the purchase of 407,925 of its own ordinary shares as a part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with the transactions occurring on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 118.40p to 120.70p per share. These shares will subsequently be cancelled. Since the start of the program on March 1, 2024, the company has acquired a total of 25,811,179 shares at an average price of 109.28p each.

For further insights into GB:AAF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.