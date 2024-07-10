Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa PLC has reported the purchase of 501,732 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of an ongoing share buy-back program which was initially announced on March 1, 2024. The buy-back on July 9, 2024, involved shares bought at prices between 116.50p and 119.80p, leading to a cancellation of the purchased shares. To date, the company has acquired a total of 25,403,254 shares at an average price of 109.11p per share since the program began.

