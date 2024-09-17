Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has actively pursued its share buy-back program, purchasing 631,000 shares at prices ranging from 117.90 to 119.30 GBp per share, which will be subsequently cancelled. This latest acquisition is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company buy back 56,660,377 shares since March 2024, reflecting a significant investment back into the company itself.

