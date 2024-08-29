Airtasker Ltd Reports Revenue Growth and Lower Losses

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Limited has reported a 5.6% increase in revenues, reaching $46,643,000 for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, while significantly reducing their losses by 77.6% to $2,890,000 compared to the previous year. Despite the improved performance, the company did not declare any dividends for the period. Additionally, the net tangible assets per share rose from 1.82 cents to 2.93 cents, indicating an enhanced asset position.

