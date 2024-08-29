Airtasker Ltd Celebrates Strong FY24 Financial Growth

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Ltd reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for FY24, achieving a positive free cash flow of $1.2 million, a 115.3% increase from the previous year, alongside an uptick in marketplace revenue growth by 9.8% to $38.1 million. The company’s strong financial position is further underscored by a robust cash and term deposits reserve of $17.8 million, complemented by $11.0 million in advertising inventory from strategic media partnerships.

For further insights into AU:ART stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.