Airtasker Director’s Stake Increases with Equity Plan

Airtasker Limited has announced a change in director Ellen Frances Comerford’s interest, with an acquisition of 86,806 rights through the non-cash consideration of $25,000 in foregone director fees, resulting in a total of 1,202,816 rights held. The adjustment is part of the company’s NED Equity Plan and no interests in contracts or trading during a closed period were reported.

