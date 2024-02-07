Airship AI Holdings Conducts Private Equity Placement

Airship AI Holdings (AISP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

Investors should note that certain financial instruments, including a Note, a Warrant, and the shares issuable upon their conversion or exercise, were recently sold without registration under the Securities Act of 1933. This private placement took advantage of an exemption from standard registration requirements, a move often made by companies looking to raise capital more swiftly and with fewer disclosures than public offerings demand.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.