Airsculpt Technologies Updates Executive Compensation and Leadership

Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. ( (AIRS) ) has provided an update.

Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. has announced amendments to the employment agreement of its Chief Accounting Officer, Philip Bodie. The company’s Board of Directors approved an increase in his 2025 annual base salary to $325,000 and a target short-term incentive compensation of $162,500. Additionally, Mr. Bodie will receive a 2025 annual equity award valued at 50% of his base salary. In other developments, Pamela Netzky resigned from her role as a director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, with no disagreements cited regarding company operations or policies.

More about Airsculpt Technologies, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -27.37%

Average Trading Volume: 197,181

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $314.9M

