AirNet Technology Delays Annual Report Filing

AirNet Technology Inc. has announced a delay in filing its annual report on Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for the delay is the need for additional time to prepare and review its consolidated financial statements. The company expects to file the report within the 15-day extension period allowed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AirNet Technology does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification includes forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties. The company is committed to compliance and the notification was signed by Dan Shao, the Chief Executive Officer, on April 30, 2025.

AirNet Technology is currently in a precarious financial position, with substantial declines in revenue, negative profitability, and a troubling balance sheet. Technical indicators and valuation metrics reflect a lack of investor confidence, while the significant drop in stock price post-earnings call underscores market concerns. Immediate strategic actions are required to stabilize and improve the company’s financial standing.

