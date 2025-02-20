AirIQ Reports Double-Digit Growth in Recurring Revenue for Q4 2024

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Airiq Inc ( (TSE:IQ) ) has shared an announcement.

AirIQ Inc. announced a significant increase in recurring revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with a 10% growth compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in net income due to strategic investments in sales and marketing, the company remains focused on long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value through a stronger recurring revenue base.

More about Airiq Inc

AirIQ Inc., founded in 1997, is a pioneer in IoT-based asset management solutions, providing real-time monitoring of commercial assets. The company develops mobile and web-based applications and cloud-based solutions, offering mixed fleet capabilities and a range of hardware options, including video telematics and battery-powered solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -7.89%

Average Trading Volume: 18,300

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$10.77M

