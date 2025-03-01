Airgain Inc. Earnings Call: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Company Announcements

Airgain Inc. Earnings Call: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges

Airgain Inc. Earnings Call: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges

Airgain Inc ((AIRG)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Airgain Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a year of transformative change and strategic advancements in 2024. The company reported increased revenue and improved gross margins, largely due to strategic partnerships and a shift in business focus. However, challenges such as sequential revenue declines and inventory issues were also highlighted. Looking forward to 2025, Airgain anticipates growth opportunities despite some short-term headwinds.

Strategic Transformation

2024 was a pivotal year for Airgain as the company transitioned from being a component supplier to a high-value wireless systems provider. This strategic shift was marked by the introduction of the Lighthouse solution, which boasts average selling prices exceeding $20,000, underscoring Airgain’s enhanced market position.

Revenue Growth

Airgain reported a total of $60.6 million in sales for 2024, marking an 8% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by significant gains in both consumer and enterprise sales, showcasing the company’s expanding footprint in these segments.

Gross Margin Improvement

The company achieved a notable improvement in gross margins, which increased by 410 basis points from 37.9% in 2023 to 42% in 2024. This improvement was attributed to steady gains in enterprise and automotive solutions, reflecting Airgain’s strategic focus on high-margin areas.

Strategic Partnership with Omantel

Airgain secured a multiyear strategic commercial partnership with Omantel, aimed at scaling Lighthouse deployments. This partnership reinforces Airgain’s position as a leader in 5G wireless connectivity and is expected to drive further growth in this area.

Sequential Revenue Decline in Q4

Despite the overall annual growth, Airgain experienced a 6% sequential revenue decline in Q4, with sales totaling $15.1 million. However, this still represented a 50% increase year-over-year, indicating underlying strength in the company’s operations.

Enterprise Sales Decline

In Q4, enterprise sales decreased by $1.3 million sequentially, primarily due to reduced sales of embedded modems and custom IoT products. This decline was largely impacted by excess customer inventory, highlighting challenges in inventory management.

Automotive Sales Shortfall

While automotive sales increased by $0.7 million sequentially in Q4, reaching a high point for the year, they fell short of expectations. This shortfall was attributed to channel excess inventory, which the company aims to address moving forward.

Projected Q1 2025 Decline

Looking ahead to Q1 2025, Airgain projects a 20% sequential decline in sales, with expectations ranging between $11 million and $13 million. This decline is primarily due to seasonal impacts and aftermarket excess inventory, posing short-term challenges for the company.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Airgain provided guidance for 2025, with a focus on addressing a $2.6 billion serviceable addressable market. The company aims to leverage its AirgainConnect Fleet and Lighthouse solutions to drive growth. Despite projecting a negative non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 and an adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.1 million for Q1 2025, Airgain remains optimistic about its long-term prospects.

In summary, Airgain’s earnings call highlighted a year of strategic transformation and growth in 2024, despite facing some challenges. The company’s focus on high-value solutions and strategic partnerships positions it well for future growth, although short-term headwinds are anticipated in early 2025. Investors will be keen to see how Airgain navigates these challenges and capitalizes on its market opportunities.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential