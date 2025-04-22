Airbus Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions at 2025 AGM

An update from Airbus Group SE ( (FR:AIR) ) is now available.
Airbus shareholders approved all resolutions at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, including the renewal of key board member mandates and the appointment of Dr. Doris Höpke as a Non-Executive Member. The meeting also sanctioned a 2024 gross dividend of €2.00 per share and a special dividend of €1.00 per share, reflecting the company’s robust financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.
Airbus Group SE is a leading company in the aerospace and defense industry, known for manufacturing commercial aircraft, helicopters, military transports, satellites, and launch vehicles. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on safety and efficiency.
