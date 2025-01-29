AirBoss Secures $82.3 Million Contract for Defense Overboots

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Airboss of America ( (TSE:BOS) ) is now available.

AirBoss Defense Group, part of AirBoss of America, has secured a significant contract with the U.S. government valued at up to $82.3 million for their Molded AirBoss Lightweight Overboot (MALO). This contract highlights AirBoss’s ongoing success and leadership in providing top-tier personal protective equipment globally, building on their extensive history of supplying overboots to over sixty countries and enhancing their growth in the defense sector.

More about Airboss of America

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer and manufacturer specializing in survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds, and rubber products. It operates through two divisions, AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products, serving sectors including defense, healthcare, and automotive. The company is publicly traded on the TSX and OTCQX markets.

YTD Price Performance: -3.65%

Average Trading Volume: 28,586

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$107.4M

