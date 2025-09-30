Airan Limited Announces Management Changes Post-AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Airan Ltd. ( (IN:AIRAN) ).

Airan Limited has announced changes in its management following the 30th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2025. The company disclosed the e-voting results and the Consolidated Scrutinizer’s Report, which are now available on their website. This announcement is significant as it reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations positively.

