Air New Zealand Hosts Investor Day 2024

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand held its 2024 Investor Day in Auckland, sharing a market update and earnings guidance for the upcoming fiscal period. The event, aimed at enhancing investor engagement, was streamed live with a replay option available on the company’s website. This strategic move highlights Air New Zealand’s commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

