Air New Zealand Grapples with Traffic Decline

Air New Zealand Limited has reported a decrease in group capacity by 4.2% in June 2024 compared to the previous year, with a notable decline in long-haul international and short-haul traffic. The airline is facing intense competition, particularly on North American routes, with US carriers redirecting capacity to the New Zealand market. Financial impacts from Covid-credit related breakage will be considered in the airline’s upcoming annual results, which are to be disclosed on 29 August 2024.

