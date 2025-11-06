Air New Zealand Executes Share Buy-Back to Boost Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Air New Zealand ( (ANZFF) ) just unveiled an update.

Air New Zealand has announced the acquisition of 3,520,751 ordinary shares as part of its share buy-back program. This includes both on-market acquisitions on the NZX and ASX and off-market acquisitions from the New Zealand Crown. The move, approved by the board, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, which could potentially improve earnings per share and reflect confidence in the company’s financial health.

More about Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited operates in the airline industry, providing air travel services primarily within New Zealand and internationally. The company focuses on offering passenger and cargo transport services, and it is listed on the NZX and ASX stock exchanges.

