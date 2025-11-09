Air New Zealand Executes Share Buy-back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Air New Zealand ( (ANZFF) ) has provided an announcement.

Air New Zealand has announced the acquisition of 490,743 ordinary shares as part of its on-market and off-market share buy-back program. This move, approved by the board, involves shares acquired from both the NZX and ASX markets, as well as from the New Zealand government, and is intended to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited is a prominent airline company operating in the aviation industry, providing air transport services for passengers and cargo. The company is listed on the NZX and ASX and is known for its focus on the New Zealand market.

