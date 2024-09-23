Air New Zealand Confirms Dividend Details

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand Limited has confirmed the Australian dollar rate for its upcoming dividend distribution, which pertains to a six-month period ending June 30, 2024. Shareholders on record as of September 13, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend that was previously announced on August 29, 2024. The update serves to clarify the financial details for investors holding ordinary fully paid shares.

