Air New Zealand Amends June Investor Update

Air New Zealand has released an amended investor update for June 2024, correcting the omission of two explanatory footnotes from the original document issued on August 2, with no changes to the previously disclosed financial figures. The update indicates a decrease in group capacity by 4.2%, with long-haul international flights seeing the most significant drop. The company also anticipates applying COVID-credit related breakage to its 2024 passenger revenue, details of which will be revealed in their annual results on August 29.

