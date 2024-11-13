Air Industries Group to Announce Quarterly Results

Air Industries Group ( (AIRI) ) just unveiled an update.

Air Industries Group is set to release its financial results for the past quarter and nine months on November 14, 2024, before the market opens, followed by a conference call later that day. As a leading manufacturer in aerospace and defense, Air Industries provides crucial components for military and civilian safety. The company leverages forward-looking statements and Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP measure, to navigate market uncertainties and financial performance.

