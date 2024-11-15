Air China’s Strategic Agreements Under Investor Spotlight

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 5, 2024, to discuss and approve several key resolutions related to ongoing and new agreements with its subsidiaries and partners. These agreements, pivotal for the company’s operational strategies from 2025 to 2027, include renewals and new frameworks in government charter flight services, property leases, media services, and comprehensive services. This meeting could influence investor perspectives and the company’s future financial performance.

