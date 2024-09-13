Air China Shows Robust Growth and Expansion

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China Limited reported a significant rise in passenger traffic and capacity for August 2024, with year-on-year increases of 21.7% in passenger traffic and 12.4% in capacity, alongside a promising growth in international and regional routes. The airline’s cargo operations also saw a year-on-year growth of 35.2%, although there was a slight dip from the previous month. Additionally, Air China expanded its fleet with new aircraft and resumed its Shanghai Pudong – Barcelona route, reflecting ongoing recovery and expansion efforts.

