Air China Schedules EGM for Key Decisions

Air China Limited announces an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 9, 2024, to decide on key corporate matters, including the election of Mr. Cui Xiaofeng as a Director and the introduction of 100 C919 aircraft into their fleet. Shareholders registered by August 5 will be eligible to vote and are allowed to appoint proxies for representation at the EGM.

