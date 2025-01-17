Air China Projects Continued Losses Amid Market Challenges

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has provided an update.

Air China Limited has issued a profit warning for the fiscal year 2024, projecting a net loss between RMB0.16 billion and RMB0.24 billion, with the loss after deducting non-recurring items expected to be between RMB1.9 billion and RMB2.7 billion. Despite efforts to improve operational efficiency and reduce losses, the company continues to face challenges due to intensified domestic competition and international market uncertainties, leading to an ongoing operating loss.

More about Air China

Air China Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the civil aviation industry, focusing on providing air transportation services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 0.00%

Average Trading Volume: 4,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £13.64B

