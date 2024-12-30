Air China Granted Waiver for Committee Vacancy Deadline

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) just unveiled an update.

Air China Limited announced it has received a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to extend the deadline for filling the vacancy on its Audit and Risk Management Committee and Nomination Committee caused by the resignation of Mr. Li Fushen. The deadline has been extended to February 28, 2025. The company also confirmed that Mr. He Yun, an independent non-executive director, meets the necessary qualifications in accounting or financial management to fulfill the role according to the Listing Rules, ensuring compliance with the required regulations.

More about Air China

Air China Limited is a major airline based in the People’s Republic of China, focused on providing passenger, cargo, and postal air transportation services. It is a joint stock limited company with a significant presence in the aviation industry.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 4,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £13.86B

