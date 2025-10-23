Air China Announces Resignation of Chief Engineer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has issued an announcement.

Air China Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Xiao Peng from his position as Chief Engineer due to age. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions, and Mr. Xiao confirmed no disagreements with the board, indicating a smooth transition. This change in senior management is not expected to disrupt operations or affect stakeholders significantly.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0753) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Air China stock, see the HK:0753 Stock Forecast page.

More about Air China

Air China Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, providing air transport services. It operates within the aviation industry, focusing on both domestic and international flights.

Average Trading Volume: 25,471,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$148B

Find detailed analytics on 0753 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue