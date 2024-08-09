Air China Announces Board Structure and Committees

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes Executive Directors with Ma Chongxian as Chairman, Non-executive Directors, an Employee Representative Director, and several Independent Non-executive Directors. The company has also outlined the structure of its five key Board committees, detailing the membership and chairpersons of each committee, ensuring a governance framework that supports strategic and investment decisions, audit and risk management, nominations, remuneration, appraisal, and aviation safety.

