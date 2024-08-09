Air China Announces Approval of Major Resolutions

Air China (HK:0753) has released an update.

Air China Limited has announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its extraordinary general meeting held on August 9, 2024, which included the election of Mr. Cui Xiaofeng as a Director and the approval for the introduction of 100 C919 aircraft. A significant majority of shareholders were present, representing over two-thirds of the total voting shares. The voting results confirmed overwhelming support for the proposed resolutions, with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu overseeing the polling process.

