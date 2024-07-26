AIP Realty Trust Extends Capital Raising Offer

AIP Realty Trust A (TSE:AIP.U) has released an update.

AIP Realty Trust has announced an extension of their non-brokered offering, allowing for additional tranches until August 23, 2024, with the goal of raising up to US$3,000,000 from the issuance of Preferred Units. The funds raised are earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes, as the Trust continues to grow its portfolio of industrial business suites targeting small businesses and the trades sector in the U.S.

For further insights into TSE:AIP.U stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.