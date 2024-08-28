Ainsworth Reports Profit Amid Revenue Decline

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AU:AGI) has released an update.

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited reported a Profit before Tax (PBT) of $15.7 million, slightly above their May 2024 guidance, despite a 15% reduction in revenue to $121.4 million for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. The decline was mainly attributed to decreased sales in Latin America and Europe, which impacted the company’s overall performance. North America, however, increased its contribution to total revenue, signaling a shift in the company’s regional revenue streams.

