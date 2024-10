Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AU:AGI) has released an update.

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited has announced the resignation of director Colin Henson, effective September 30, 2024, as per the Appendix 3Z Final Director’s Interest Notice. Prior to his departure, Henson held 135,189 ordinary shares in the company. The notice was officially authorised for release by Company Secretary Mark Ludski.

