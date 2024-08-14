AInnovation Tech Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Qingdao AInnovation Technology Group Co. Ltd Class H (HK:2121) has released an update.

AInnovation Technology Group Co., Ltd will hold a board meeting on August 26, 2024, to discuss and approve their interim financial results for the first half of the year, and to consider declaring an interim dividend. The upcoming meeting and decisions may be of significant interest to current and potential investors, as the outcomes could influence the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:2121 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.