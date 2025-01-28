Ain Holdings Directors Acquitted: Company Pledges Governance Reforms

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Ain Holdings ( (JP:9627) ).

Ain Holdings Inc. announced that the Sapporo High Court has acquitted two former directors of the company and its subsidiary, reversing a previous conviction by the Sapporo District Court on charges related to obstruction of auctions for public contracts. The company expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to stakeholders and is committed to enhancing corporate governance and compliance measures to prevent future incidents, aiming to restore trust swiftly.

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

