AIMS Property Securities Fund (AU:APW) has released an update.

AIMS Property Securities Fund has reported a change in the shareholding structure, with LH & F Pty Ltd’s voting power decreasing from 16.60% to 14.35% due to an off-market unit transfer involving 1,000,000 ordinary units valued at $1,577,000. This change occurred on August 14, 2024, as reflected in the company’s latest substantial holding notice.

