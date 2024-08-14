AIMS Director Increases Stake in Off-Market Move

AIMS Property Securities Fund (AU:APW) has released an update.

George Wang, director at AIMS Property Securities Fund, has updated his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 1,000,000 ordinary units through an off-market unit transfer valued at $1,577,000. This change, reported on the 14th of August, 2024, brings his total holdings in AIMS Investment Group Holdings Pty Ltd to 13,477,796 units. The disclosure follows corporate governance rules requiring directors to report changes in their financial interests within the company.

