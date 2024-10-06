AIM Vaccine Co. Pioneers Serum-Free Rabies Vaccine

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6660) has released an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has announced the successful completion of Phase III clinical trials for its innovative serum-free rabies vaccine, showing promising immunogenicity and safety, meeting pre-defined clinical objectives. The vaccine is anticipated to be the first serum-free rabies vaccine in the global market, potentially reducing adverse reactions. With the construction of production facilities meeting international standards, the company is preparing to submit for marketing registration, positioning itself as a leader in rabies vaccine safety and quality.

