AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Showcases Innovation at 2024 Event

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. hosted its 2024 Corporate Day event, attracting significant interest from securities firms and institutional investors. The company showcased its innovative vaccine pipeline, including the highly anticipated 13-valent pneumonia conjugate and mRNA shingles vaccines. AIM Vaccine aims to lead the market with its cutting-edge rabies vaccines, leveraging advanced technology and strategic marketing to expand its market share.

