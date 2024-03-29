Aileron Therapeutics Announces CFO Transition and Appointment

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) has issued an update.

Susan L. Drexler stepped down as the interim CFO and principal accounting officer of Aileron Therapeutics on March 25, 2024, but will continue as a consultant. Charles Garner was appointed as her replacement, with his term ending on May 15, 2024, after which he’ll receive a severance package. Garner’s extensive experience in finance, including previous roles at Lung Therapeutics and Recro Pharma, prepares him to guide Aileron Therapeutics’ financial strategies.

Learn more about ALRN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.