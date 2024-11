Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Aigle Royal Superannuation Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Meeka Metals Limited as of November 11, 2024, due to a dilution resulting from share issuance. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting investor perspectives on Meeka Metals’ stock value.

