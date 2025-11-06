AIG Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

American International Group, Inc. ( (AIG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American International Group, Inc. presented to its investors.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization that provides a wide range of insurance solutions to businesses and individuals across more than 200 countries and jurisdictions. The company is known for its extensive global reach and diverse portfolio of insurance products.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, AIG announced impressive financial results, highlighted by a significant increase in net income and adjusted after-tax income per diluted share. The company also made strategic investments in Convex Group and Onex Corporation and acquired renewal rights for a majority of Everest Group’s global retail commercial insurance portfolios.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 31% increase in net income per diluted share to $0.93 and a 77% rise in adjusted after-tax income per diluted share to $2.20. AIG’s net income reached $519 million, up 13% from the previous year, while adjusted after-tax income soared by 52% to $1.2 billion. Despite a slight decrease in net premiums written, the company achieved an 81% increase in General Insurance underwriting income and a 580 basis point improvement in its combined ratio.

AIG’s strategic moves and strong financial performance reflect its robust underwriting capabilities, disciplined capital deployment, and effective expense management. The company returned approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in the third quarter, demonstrating its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

Looking ahead, AIG’s management remains confident in the company’s ability to sustain profitable growth and achieve its financial objectives, leveraging its strong balance sheet and strategic investments to enhance its market position and shareholder returns.

