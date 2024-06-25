AIG Completes Corebridge IPO and Adjusts Financial Reporting

An update from American International Group (AIG) is now available.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) finalized Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s IPO, its former Life and Retirement division, in September 2022. By June 2024, AIG deconsolidated Corebridge for accounting, holding a 48.4% stock interest and altering its board representation. Post-deconsolidation, Corebridge’s financial results are classified as discontinued operations in AIG’s financial statements, with AIG’s interest in Corebridge now an equity investment. Consequently, AIG’s financial reporting will no longer include the full Life and Retirement segment or asset management within Other Operations.

Find detailed analytics on AIG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.