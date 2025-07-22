Aiful Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aiful Corporation ( (JP:8515) ) has issued an announcement.

Aiful Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 166,261 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, as resolved in their Board of Directors meeting on June 30, 2025. This move involves a total value of ¥70,162,142 and is aimed at compensating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8515) stock is a Buy with a Yen480.00 price target.

More about Aiful Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 2,190,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen208B



