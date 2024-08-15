Aidigong Extends Deadline for New Share Placement

Aidigong Maternal & Child Health (HK:0286) has released an update.

Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Limited has announced an extension of the deadline for the placement of new shares, moving the long stop date from August 15, 2024, to September 15, 2024, following negotiations for additional time to secure investors and complete administrative tasks. Other terms of the Placing Agreement remain the same, and shareholders and potential investors are advised to be cautious as the placement’s completion is not guaranteed.

For further insights into HK:0286 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.