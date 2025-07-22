Aica Kogyo Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Aica Kogyo Company, Limited ( (JP:4206) ).

Aica Kogyo Company, Limited announced the completion of payment procedures for the disposal of 12,000 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, is aimed at compensating four company directors, excluding audit and supervisory committee members and outside directors, and reflects the company’s strategic financial management.

More about Aica Kogyo Company, Limited

Aica Kogyo Company, Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 179,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen236.2B

